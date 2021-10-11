Mayor’s Marathon to take place on Halloween Sunday, October 31

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Mayor’s Fitness Council)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Mayor’s Fitness Council will host this year’s Mayor’s Marathon on Halloween Sunday, October 31, along with support from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The Marathon running course will begin and end in the Depot District, and will take runners through the Canyon Lake System, the Texas Tech University Campus, as well as through residential neighborhoods around the city.

Sunday, October 31, Timeline of Events

7:00 a.m.: Hand Cycle marathon starts

7:10 a.m.: Full marathon starts

7:10 a.m.: Half marathon starts

9:15 a.m.: 5K race begins

10:15 a.m.: Kids Fun Run begins

Portions of the routes will reopen as each segment is cleared, and all are expected to be completely open by 2:30 p.m.

For information about Marathon registration and other events go to LBKMarathon.com

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

