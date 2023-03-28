LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will close the large dog section at McAlister Dog Park for reseeding and turf rehabilitation.

The portion of dog park will be closed from April 3 until further notice, said a press release.

“Dogs are welcome in the agility area, which will remain open,” the city said. “In addition, the small dog area will be available for dogs under 30 pounds.”

Canyon Run (102 E Cesar East Chavez Drive inside Mackenzie Park) and Hub City Unleashed (46th and Ave U) are not affected, according to the City of Lubbock.