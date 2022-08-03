LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month.

According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19.

McAlister Dog Park will be located between the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Spur 327 on the northwestern end of McAlister Park.

The dog park will be spread out over five-acres of land and will offer numerous amenities.

The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department and Lubbock Animal Services will also participate in the event.

LAS will be providing free microchips for personal pets as well, a social media post said.