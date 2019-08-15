McAlister Park master plan in the works

A big project that’s been in the works for some time now is McAlister Park. The park is south of the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Milwaukee Avenue.

City Councilman Randy Christian is at the center of the project. He said there’s a big need to bring this park to life.

An image has been released of the conceptual master plan, although they won’t release the official rendering for a few more months.

Christian said he wants to add trails to the park, with amenities such as a dog park, a covered basketball court and a splash pad.

“The centerpiece of the park for us is what we call prairie trails, where you carve out a path, you basically just carve it out with a maintainer and walking and jogging and biking paths there,” Christian said. “I talked to a number of runners who all said they’d prefer to run on mother earth as long as it’s level and so that’d be a centerpiece of it.”

Right now, only a small portion of the 300 acre park is being used. Christian said bringing this park to life has been a major priority for him since he took office.

Christian said they want to start breaking ground on some of the amenities by the end of the year.