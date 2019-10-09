McAlister Park master plans to be unveiled next week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The public is invited to an unveiling of the master plans for McAlister Park.

The unveiling will take place at 5:30pm on October 15 at Lone Star State Bank in Southwest Lubbock.

McAlister Park is located in Councilman Randy Christian’s district. He wants residents to come to the unveiling so they can see what the city has planned.

“We’re gonna have an open dialogue,” said Christian. “We want people to make suggestions and all the other things we’re planning.”

Since being elected to the Lubbock City Council in 2018, bringing McAlister back to it’s “glory days” has been a high priority for him.

“McAlister Park was always a passion for me because I drive by it a lot…it just had so much potential,” said Christian.

A multi-purpose center, dog park, jogging trails, and splash pads are just some of the proposed amenities. This includes a new Legacy Play Village being built that a local charity organization will lead.

But some are wondering how the city is gonna pay for the project.

“Our goal is to start getting contributions for different projects, corporate sponsors, naming rights,” said Christian. “But there will be some city money involved in it too.”

Christian hopes McAlister Park becomes one of the city’s main attractions.

“We want it to be a showplace,” said Christian.

Construction on the dog park is expected to begin early 2020.