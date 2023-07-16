LUBBOCK, Texas — McAlister’s Deli announced in a press release, it would be celebrating their 15th annual Free Tea Day on Thursday, July 20.

Customers would be offered a free 32 oz. cup of their “Famous” tea. The offer is only valid on July 20.

Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with 1 flavor shot, or the limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.

There is a limit one tea per person in-store. There is also a limit of four teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.