LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, McAlister’s Deli hosted an Ice Cream “Social” at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the launch of its new “Sweet Tea Ice Cream.”

What started as an April Fools joke in 2021 turned into the creation of a delicious summer treat created by Creamalicious and McAlister’s Deli, according to a news release from the company.

According to the news release, the restaurant, known for its famous Sweet Tea, will launch the beverage-inspired ice cream at restaurant locations across the nation.

Each pint will cost $7.99 and will be available while supplies last. Pints can also be purchased on the Creamalicious website.

The ice cream, made with “high-quality” ingredients, is churned with natural black tea and has notes of sugar cookie and lemon swirl, according to the news release.