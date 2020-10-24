McCloskey couple stops at Cooks Garage to campaign for Trump

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Cook’s Garage Friday to meet headline couple Patricia and Mark McCloskey.

The couple, who are both St. Louis attorneys, garnered attention after pulling out their guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protestors marching on their private street in June. The couple was indicted on felony counts of exhibiting weapons and pleaded not guilty last week.

On stage, Mr. McCloskey defended the couple’s right to bear arms and their decision to pull out their weapons on that day.

“These people were not peaceful protestors,” he said. “They looted. They burned downtown St. Louis, shot four police officers, killed retired Captain David Dorn and they burst through our gate with every apparent intent to kill us, burn down our house, and destroy our neighborhood and we just basically said, ‘Not on our watch you’re not.'”

Mrs. McCloskey said if it can happen to them, it can happen to anyone and that she hopes people can learn from their experience.

“Some people try to say ‘Well, that’s the city of St. Louis. It doesn’t happen here.’ They promise they are coming to the suburbs,” she said. “And there are places I understand that these Marxists have already moved into hotels and it’s pretty scary.”

Misty Kihl, owner of Cook’s Garage, said as a business they feel comfortable with supporting a political candidate they feel is the best.

“We’ve done several election events for President Donald Trump. We have done a lot of Trump rallies that were really successful,” she said. “We know we take a big risk doing it and putting ourselves out there but we believe it is our right.”