McCord: Frenship ISD’s $299 million bond “expensive, but due to increased growth” in the district

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Michelle McCord, superintendent of Frenship ISD, said the 2020 FISD bond is “expensive” but is due to “increased growth” in the district.

“I would tell voters that is a lot of money, but 90 percent of it is for new construction,” said McCord.

McCord said in the past year alone, Frenship ISD has had $400 million in new homes and businesses. The district is on track to have more than 30,000 students by 2050.

“For the next 30 years, Frenship’s enrollment is set to grow by 2-5 percent every year,” said McCord.

If passed, the $299 million bond would pay for the construction of a new elementary, middle and high school by 2025. It also will provide funds to repurpose Frenship’s ninth-grade center and over $24 million in general capital improvements.

Property taxes in Frenship ISD will increase if the bond is passed. On average, it will cost average homeowners an increase of $1.12 per month, or $13.44 a year.