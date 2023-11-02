LUBBOCK, Texas— McCoy’s Building Supply announced in a social media post it will be opening soon in Lubbock at 11801 Quaker Avenue near H-E-B.

According to the post, McCoy’s Building Supply is excited to “re-join the Lubbock community” on November 20 at 7:00 a.m. The store will be gearing up to serve “Born to Build” folks in the area.

McCoy’s Building Supply currently operates 85 locations in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Lubbock location has available positions open for individuals to build a career opportunity. All open opportunities can be found here.