Meadow homicide suspect found dead in Terry Co. jail cell

TERRY COUNTY, Texas– On Monday, the Terry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect in a Meadow homicide was found dead in his jail cell on Friday.

Dakota Chance Brannan, 20, was previously arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in November 2020 in Meadow, according to the sheriff’s office.

TCSO did confirm to EverythingLubbock.com that Brannan was found dead in his jail cell Friday, February 26. Additionally, Brannan was in a single cell by himself, TCSO said.

In November 2020, TCSO received reports of an unresponsive man who was “deceased of non-natural causes,” according to officials.

The man was identified as Joe Casarez, 57, of Meadow. He was found dead in his home. It was not immediately clear how Casarez died.

While officials have not yet confirmed how Casarez died, Brannan and Brittany Ann Trevino, 21, were both located in Crosby County and arrested on charges of capital murder, according to TCSO.

It was not immediately clear how Brannan died in his jail cell. TCSO said the Texas Rangers were investigating the incident Monday.

Trevino remained in the Terry County Jail on charges of murder and burglary of a habitation with an intent to commit another felony, according to jail records. She was held in lieu of bonds set at $1 million.