Meadow ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

MEADOW, Texas — On Monday, Meadow Independent School District announced one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

According to their statement, the employee has not been physically present on school grounds since Friday, March 13. Even so, administration said they will be closing all activity at the school for the next seven days to preserve the safety of the staff and students.

Unless directed by the superintendent, no student, staff or parents should come to the school for any reason until Monday, March 30, according to the statement.

