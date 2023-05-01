MEADOW, Texas — The City of Meadow asked for prayers for the community after a Meadow ISD senior was involved in a deadly crash on Monday evening, according to a social media post from the city.

The post stated, “Wes Woodard was in a head on collision just west of the school on his way to the Meadow High FFA Banquet this evening.”

Woodward was set to graduate in just three weeks.

“In a small tight knit community such as Meadow, this is a loss felt so deeply by all,” the post read. “Wes’ mother is a teacher, his father a schoolboard member and Wes has attended Meadow ISD since he was in preschool as has his younger brother.”

A post from Meadow ISD Monday evening stated, “The carpet gym will be open tonight for Meadow students and community members to be together.”

