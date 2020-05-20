Meadow ISD to begin four day school weeks next school year

MEADOW, Texas — On Tuesday, Meadow ISD announced the unanimous decision to begin four day school weeks for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release from Meadow ISD.

The press release goes on to say “The board made this decision after careful consideration of both the advantages and disadvantages of conducting classes four days a week, as well as staff

and parent/community surveys.”

Meadow ISD says this action is a concerted effort by the Board to provide the best instructional environment for both students and staff.

