Governor Abbott, DSHS Distribute Antiviral Drug Remdesivir In Lubbock To Treat COVID-19

Meadow ISD to begin four day school weeks next school year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEADOW, Texas — On Tuesday, Meadow ISD announced the unanimous decision to begin four day school weeks for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release from Meadow ISD.

The press release goes on to say “The board made this decision after careful consideration of both the advantages and disadvantages of conducting classes four days a week, as well as staff
and parent/community  surveys.”

Meadow ISD says this action is a concerted effort by the Board to provide the best instructional environment for both students and staff.

