Meals on Wheels adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Meals on Wheels has had to rework their delivery system several times due to pandemic restrictions.

As a result of the virus, they have seen an increase in people applying for the program. Many of their fundraising events have also been canceled, and the organization is concerned about making all that they need.

“A lot of our events have been postponed or canceled indefinitely, so we don’t know how that’s going to impact us financially,” said Lisa Gilliland, executive director of Meals on Wheels.

With over 800 people to feed in Lubbock and Wolfforth, the organization has been keeping busy throughout the pandemic handling a wide variety of other things in addition to preparing meals.

“We send out a lot of extras any way like pet food, weekend sacks, reading material,” Gilliland said. “We’ve continued to do all of the extras—down to the birthday cakes throughout the entire pandemic period.”

The organization also does not receive government funding, which makes providing enough sometimes difficult. They have relied on donations and fundraising. However, Gilliland said she is surprised at how responsive the community has been despite the challenging times.

“Whether that’s monetary or just donations of handmade masks, many people have stepped up to help their neighbors,” Gilliland said.

Many things changed for the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well.

Volunteers used to be able to spend hours together before heading out to make deliveries, and social distancing has changed that.

To reduce interaction, they now only have 30 minutes to come into the building to pick up the meals. At the start of quarantine in March, they were even doing drive through drop-offs.

Despite these challenges, stopping deliveries was never an option. With higher temperatures and the severity of the virus, checking up on those most vulnerable is more important now than ever before.

“Any time we see any other needs like air conditioning, wheelchair ramp issues, needs for cleaning supplies, toilet paper, hygiene items, anything like that…We’re able to then provide extra referrals and resources for that client,” Gilliland said.

However, the organization will always have a demand for volunteers. Those that have helped out said it is priceless to give back.

“I feel like these people don’t get to see a lot of people around,” said Emma Feist, a Meals on Wheels volunteer. “When I see them, I want to interact with them and make their day.”