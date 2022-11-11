LUBBOCK, Texas – For 31 years, United Supermarkets has come alongside Lubbock Meals on Wheels to help carry it’s mission of feeding those in need across the community.

“Feed a Friend: It’s Easy As Pie” is a way members in the community can give back and also receive a sweet treat in return and a campaign this big cannot be done alone.

United Family Communications Manager, Joey Marcades said every bagged meal and smiling face is worth it.

“These types of promotions and fundraisers are essential to making sure that everyone in our community, has something to eat and is taken care of during some of the most important times of the year,” Marcades said.

Every donation will go towards Meals on Wheels, who now serves 900 people.

“Guest can come in and make a $5 contribution and get a voucher coupon that will give them a free Miss Smith frozen pie,” Marcades said.

Director of United Family Beer, Wine & Spirits Dale Pinkston, had been a volunteer since 2006 and said the people is what kept him coming back.

“After you do it for several years, it’s a route that does the same houses,” Pinkston said. “After you’ve gone to that house 20 times, they know who you are.”

Every day people receiving a meal can count on the meal to be served hot and ready.

With the holiday season approaching, Meals on Wheels said they were proud to keep this tradition going.

“You get a nice warm feeling when you go to these people. Especially because they are not only wanting to get a meal, they like to have conversation too, and that always makes you feel good,” Pinkston said.

The goal this year was to raise $75,000. Donations can be made at all United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos until November 23, 2022.