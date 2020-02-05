Meals on Wheels looks for volunteers with four wheel drive

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Christ the King School Cradles to Crayons Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Lamesa ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark New World Christian Learning Center Post ISD Premiere High School Richard Milburn Academy Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Wilson ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for volunteers who have vehicles that can handle winter roads.

Program Coordinator Weldon Boyd said the need is crucial.

“If the weather is not so bad that the schools close we will deliver and in that case the roads are still going to be pretty bad,” he said. “So we really do need people with four by four and all wheel drive vehicles to help us if they can volunteer, help us get those meals out to our clients.”

Boyd said clients were given an emergency meal at the beginning of winter but they would rather not have them have to rely on it.

“The meal we provide is not typically the only meal that some of these clients get. However in some cases, in extreme cases, it is.”

If you are interested in volunteering call Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971.

