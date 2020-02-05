Meals on Wheels looks for volunteers with four wheel drive

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for volunteers who have vehicles that can handle winter roads.

Program Coordinator Weldon Boyd said the need is crucial.

“If the weather is not so bad that the schools close we will deliver and in that case the roads are still going to be pretty bad,” he said. “So we really do need people with four by four and all wheel drive vehicles to help us if they can volunteer, help us get those meals out to our clients.”

Boyd said clients were given an emergency meal at the beginning of winter but they would rather not have them have to rely on it.

“The meal we provide is not typically the only meal that some of these clients get. However in some cases, in extreme cases, it is.”

If you are interested in volunteering call Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971.