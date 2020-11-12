Meals on Wheels needed to feed more families

LUBBOCK, Texas — Meals on Wheels has seen an increase in people seeking assistance throughout these past few months.

The organization delivers meals to individuals who are homebound and have trouble getting out to get food.

Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director at Meals on Wheels, said the organization has had to add six routes this year, which in turn has increased the need for volunteers, food and financial support.

“We are getting new clients every single month,” she said, “It used to we would have maybe 40 new clients a month, now we are seeing 70 new clients a month.”

Gilliland said the increase in clients shows no sign of slowing down. She said one thing that’s been challenging amid the pandemic has been getting volunteers.

“Either they did not feel safe coming out to volunteer, or perhaps they worked in the health care industry, and they were overwhelmed taking care of their full-time job,” she said.

Tom Walker, a Meals on Wheels Volunteer, said he has been volunteering with the organization for the past seven and a half years. He said it was something he felt called to do after he retired and recommends people get involved.

“LUKE 12:48 From those much has been given, much is expected,” he said, “I feel like that was a message to me personally. I need to get out and help.”