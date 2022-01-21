Meat Loaf, known for “Bat Out of Hell,” left Lubbock in the 60’s, went on rock and roll greatness

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas born-and-raised rock singer, Marvin Lee Aday, aka Meat Loaf, most famous for hits like “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died at age 74 on Thursday.
Although he was born in Dallas, he moved to Lubbock and attended Lubbock Christian University, which at the time was Lubbock Christian College, in the fall of 1965. LCU provided a yearbook photo of him from 1966, but he did not stay long enough to graduate. Instead, he moved back to the Dallas area and attended University of North Texas briefly, then flew to Los Angeles where his career would really take off.
Meat Loaf’s first performance for the “Bat Out of Hell” tour was the opening act at a Cheap Trick concert in 1978, in which the audience went from booing to applauding the band according to a statement he made in a 2013 airing of the radio show, “In The Studio.”
According to the Associated Press, he also played a role in “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and other musicals such as 1973 Jim Steinman’s, “More Than You Deserve.” He collaborated with Steinman on the “Bat Out of Hell” album, which sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.
He also made appearances on television shows such as “Glee” and “South Park,” as well as the film, “Fight Club.”
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man…” his family said in a statement, “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
“No cause or other details were given, but Aday had numerous health scares over the years,” said the Associated Press.