Meat Loaf, known for “Bat Out of Hell,” left Lubbock in the 60’s, went on rock and roll greatness

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas born-and-raised rock singer, Marvin Lee Aday, aka Meat Loaf, most famous for hits like “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died at age 74 on Thursday.

Although he was born in Dallas, he moved to Lubbock and attended Lubbock Christian University, which at the time was Lubbock Christian College, in the fall of 1965. LCU provided a yearbook photo of him from 1966, but he did not stay long enough to graduate. Instead, he moved back to the Dallas area and attended University of North Texas briefly, then flew to Los Angeles where his career would really take off.

Meat Loaf’s first performance for the “Bat Out of Hell” tour was the opening act at a Cheap Trick concert in 1978, in which the audience went from booing to applauding the band according to a statement he made in a 2013 airing of the radio show, “In The Studio.”

According to the Associated Press, he also played a role in “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and other musicals such as 1973 Jim Steinman’s, “More Than You Deserve.” He collaborated with Steinman on the “Bat Out of Hell” album, which sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

He also made appearances on television shows such as “Glee” and “South Park,” as well as the film, “Fight Club.”

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2009, file photo, singer Michael Lee Aday, who goes by the stage name Meat Loaf, arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Neil Diamond in Los Angeles. Meat Loaf has filed a lawsuit against a hotel at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and organizers of a horror convention held there, blaming them for negligence when he fell from a stage while answering questions from convention goers last May. He and his wife Deborah Lee Gillespie Aday filed the suit Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in a state district court in Fort Worth, Texas, against the Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE – Meat Loaf performs at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 18, 2007. Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out Of Hell” album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Kropa, File)

FILE – Singer Meat Loaf performs in support of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at the football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out Of Hell” album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Meat Loaf, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 74, said he was frequently asked about the meaning of the lyric. (Donald Bowers/Getty Images)

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man…” his family said in a statement, “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

“No cause or other details were given, but Aday had numerous health scares over the years,” said the Associated Press.