LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, the Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) school of Medicine welcomed in the class of 2026 with a white coat ceremony, one of the most valuable symbols in the field of health care.

“This is a dream come true, and I’ve been waiting for this day for many years, I’m grateful to be here today and I’m excited for what’s to come,” said Isaiah George, a first year medical student who completed his undergraduate degree at Texas Tech and decided to continue his education with their school of Medicine.

The School received five thousand applicants with only 180 students accepted into the program.

“It’s a great thing for us, 50 years ago nobody really thought there should be a medical school in West Texas, they didn’t think we had the infrastructure, they didn’t think we had the talent, they didn’t think we had the academic tradition but now it’s 54 years later, we’re a large medical school, and we’re at the top of the country with many different metrics,” said Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the Texas Tech school of Medicine.

A student body with unique backgrounds, all excited to start the next four years of their education.

“I don’t have any words to fully adequately describe how I feel. Being a first generation Latina and going to medical school is just, I hope to put an example for my nieces, my nephew, other people who don’t have somebody in their family who’s gone into higher education, just knowing that it is capable, you are capable, and it is possible,” said Heidi Gonzalez, a first year medical student who completed her undergraduate at Lubbock Christian University.

TTUHSC currently has a 99% board pass rate.

“It’s a long road to get to this point, a long road from this point to get to where we all want to be but it’s nice to see some of those hard work, some of the long hours, long days and stressful moments turn into a good opportunity,” said Matt Mahek, a former Optometrist at the Texas Tech Health Science Center who decided to embark into a new career.

The students will also receive their first stethoscopes June 30.