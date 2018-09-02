Medicare Part D open enrollment presentations scheduled in September, October

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) Area Agency on Aging, will be offering Medicare Part D Open Enrollment presentations to educate the public on how the enrollment process works and details on dates and deadlines. This presentation is being offered at the following community and adult activity centers:

Friday, September 7, 2018, 11:45 a.m. Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst, (806) 767-2705

Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 11:45 a.m. Rawlings Community Center, 213 40th Street, (806) 767-2704

Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11:45 a.m. Simmons Adult Activity Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, (806) 767-2708

Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:45 a.m. Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street, (806) 767-2710

Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:45 a.m. Homestead Senior Program, Homestead Apartments, 5401 56th Street, (806) 687-7898



For more information on Medicare Part D Open Enrollment, visit www.medicare.org or call SPAG at (806) 687-0940.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

