Medicare Part D open enrollment presentations scheduled in September, October
Lubbock Parks and Recreation, SPAG Area Agency on Aging
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:
Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) Area Agency on Aging, will be offering Medicare Part D Open Enrollment presentations to educate the public on how the enrollment process works and details on dates and deadlines. This presentation is being offered at the following community and adult activity centers:
- Friday, September 7, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
- Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst, (806) 767-2705
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
- Rawlings Community Center, 213 40th Street, (806) 767-2704
- Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
- Simmons Adult Activity Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, (806) 767-2708
- Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
- Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street, (806) 767-2710
- Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
- Homestead Senior Program, Homestead Apartments, 5401 56th Street, (806) 687-7898
For more information on Medicare Part D Open Enrollment, visit www.medicare.org or call SPAG at (806) 687-0940.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
More Stories
-
The accident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South…
-
Regular business hours and city services will resume on Tuesday,…
-
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.…