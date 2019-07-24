MedMinute: Air pollution linked to thousands of deaths in the U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas– Researchers at the University Of Michigan have identified an enzyme that may help wounds heal faster. The discovery could be significant for diabetics since treatment is costly for foot wounds and ulcers that won’t heal.

A new study found air pollution in the U.S. was linked to over 30,000 deaths a year. Researchers in London said super fine hazardous particles emitted from cars, power plants and factories can be inhaled into the lungs, increasing the risk of a heart attack and lung diseases.

Another study out of London showed pregnant women who eat a diet rich in nuts, olive oil, fruit and unrefined grains can reduce their risk of gestational diabetes and weight gain.

