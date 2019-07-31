MedMinute: Are school fitness tests a waste of time?

LUBBOCK, Texas– A new study found the physical and emotional strain of moving homes during the first three months of pregnancy was linked to a greater risk of premature birth and low birth weight. Researchers in Washington State suggested doctors talk with patients about avoiding all stress.

Women with preeclampsia during pregnancy are five times more likely to have end stage kidney disease later in life, compared to women who don’t develop the condition, according to a new Swedish study. Researchers point out, however, the overall risk was still small.

A new study found school fitness tests have little impact on student attitudes about physical education. In fact, research from Louisiana State University showed fitness testing may be a waste of valuable classroom time.

