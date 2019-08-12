MedMinute: Aspirin beneficial for breast cancer patients

LUBBOCK, Texas– New research blames the protein Tau for attacking the parts of the brain responsible for staying awake during the day. Excessive napping often develops in Alzheimer’s patients long before memory problems surface. Scientists at the University Of California said that was because Tau buildup destroys the neurons responsible for wakefulness. They said focusing on the role of Tau could hold the key to slowing the progression of the disease.

The latest figures show preterm black infants still lag behind preterm white infants in terms of care and health outcomes. The study in Pediatrics found black preemies had higher rates of mortality, and complications such as hypothermia and late-onset sepsis.

New findings suggest aspirin could be beneficial to certain breast cancer patients. Researchers from the University Of North Carolina studied more than a thousand breast cancer patients and found the risk of dying was lower among patients who used aspirin and who also had specific DNA characteristics in their tumors.