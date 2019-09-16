MedMinute: Doctors prescribing more off-label medications for kids

A new Rutgers study showed doctors in the U.S. were increasingly prescribing off-label medications for children. Off-label means using medications in a manner not specifically-approved by the FDA. Researchers said the most frequently ordered off-label drugs were to treat respiratory infections, asthma and mental health disorders.

Three out of five parents said their teen has been in a car with a distracted driver. University of Michigan poll found loud music, cell phones and other teens in the car are top distractions. Almost half of parents say they try to limit their teen driving after dark, as well as riding with more than two other peers.

New research linked obesity to a six-fold risk of developing type two diabetes. A team from Denmark found genetic risk and lifestyle, including alcohol intake, exercise and diet, also play a part in developing the illness. By 2045, more than 600 million adults are expected to be living with diabetes.

