MedMinute: How life events affect your grocery list, and your health

A new study showed black women, hispanic women and younger women may face a higher risk of developing triple-negative breast cancers which are often aggressive and do not respond to targeted therapy. Research from Georgia State University School of Public Health showed those women were up to twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

Researchers in Hong Kong said they’ve discovered a good reason to stop drinking alcohol. They found women who were moderate drinkers and quit saw a significant improvement in mental well-being.

A new study showed a major life event, such as having a child, can influence your grocery list. Researchers at the University Of Michigan said middle and high income households spend about 10% of their food budget on produce before having a children. The amount increased to 12% after the child was born. No difference was found in low income homes.

