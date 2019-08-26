keep klbk local

MedMinute: How much do e-cigarette ads influence kids vaping habits?

LUBBOCK, Texas– New research suggested more doctors need to promote healthy lifestyle changes to patients who survived cancer. The study in the journal “Cancer” found while 90% of primary care doctors recommend things like losing weight and quitting smoking to some cancer patients, only about 25% of oncologists and specialists do the same.

Caregivers of people with dementia are having trouble sleeping. New research from Baylor University showed caregivers lose up to 3 1/2 hours of sleep weekly because of difficulty falling and staying asleep. Researchers said chronic stress is a factor and caregivers’ patients can also interrupt their sleep.

E-cigarette adds are fueling the teen vaping craze. A new study showed children ages 12-17 who reported seeing e-cigarette ads in stores were twice as likely to start vaping within 2 1/2 years. Researchers stressed the importance of regulating marketing.

Sources:

  1. Cancer
  2. Baylor University
  3. Pediatrics

