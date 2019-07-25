MedMinute: Raising smoking age lowers chance of young people picking up the habit

A study published in the “Journal Of Endocrinology” suggested too much caffeine during pregnancy could damage a baby’s liver and contribute to liver disease in adulthood. Studying lab rats, Chinese researchers found the amount of caffeine in two to three cups of coffee a day is enough to change hormone and stress levels that lead to later liver issues.

Carrying extra weight in your 60’s could accelerate brain aging by as much as a decade. A study of 1,300 senior citizens found those who were overweight had thinning in the cortex area of the brain, suggesting obesity was associated with reduced gray matter in the brain.

Raising the legal age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21 reduces the odds of regular smoking in 18-to-20-year-olds by 40%. The study in the journal “Addiction.” 16 states have laws that prohibit selling cigarettes to costumers under 21.

