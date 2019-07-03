MedMinute: Researchers eliminating HIV in animals

U.S. researchers said they have found a way to effectively eliminate HIV in animals. Scientists from the University Of Nebraska Medical Center and Temple University collaborated on the method that combines anti-retroviral drugs and gene editing to get rid of all traces of the virus in infected mice. Researchers said if the method proves successful in people it could eliminate the need to permanently keep HIV-positive people on anti-retroviral medication.

A British study found the risk of stilbirth increases with every week past term pregnancies at 37 weeks. Scientists said women should not be alarmed since the increased risk is still low. Data also showed black women are more likely to suffer stillbirth at all gestational ages.

Another British study showed antibiotics can leave the lung vulnerable to flu viruses. Researchers found gut bacteria helps keep cells in the lung prepared to attack and that antibiotics disrupt that healthy gut bacteria.

