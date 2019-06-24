MedMinute: Risks for veterans with PTSD

Veterans seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder were twice as likely to die from suicide, accidental injury or viral hepatitis, according to a study in the American Journal Of Preventitive Medicine. Researchers in Vermont said veterans with PTSD are also at greater risk of death from diabetes and chronic liver disease.

The American Academy Of Pediatrics is updating its policy statement to emphasize the dangers of alcohol for children, teens and young adults. Despite the gradual decline in alcohol use among teens over the years, the AAP recommended parents send a clear message against drinking before the age of 21 because of the effects alcohol can have on developing brains.

A new study said caregivers should make nutrition the priority for home patients. Researchers in Wisconsin followed 15,000 home health patients for 90 days. Their findings show that when home health patients at risk for malnutrition received a comprehensive nutrition care plan, their chances of being hospitalized were significantly reduced.

