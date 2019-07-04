MedMinute: Who has the worst college diet?

A new study suggested certain biomarkers could help predict recovery time from sports-related concussions. Researchers in Wisconsin examined the blood tests of male high school and college football players who suffered concussions. Those who had elevated levels of biomarkers for inflammation experienced longer recovery times.

Male college students who eat poorly during their freshman year are more likely than women to gain weight. Researchers in Canada found men consumed more high calorie foods like donuts, fried chicken, beer and liquor as part of their first year diet. They suggest gender specific strategies could help all students during their transition to college.

A new CDC report tracked workplace absenteeism during this past flu season. Researchers found full-time workers took more time off in November and January than during the previous five flu seasons.

The CDC recommends staying home when sick to prevent flu transmission.

