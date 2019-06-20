MedMinute: Will taking vitamin D supplements help your heart, or not?

LUBBOCK, Texas– London researchers found people who are obese from childhood through middle age were more than twice as likely to have difficulty with daily tasks by the time they are 50 years old. Participants reported struggling to lift objects, climb stairs, carry grocery bags, bathe and dress themselves.

Taking a vitamin D supplement will not help your heart, according to Michigan researchers. Previous studies have linked low levels of vitamin D to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But researchers suggested the lack of vitamin D in people with heart issues might be fixed with more outdoor activity and a healthy diet.

A new Canadian study linked a lack of serotonin in the blood to unexplained physical pain and some chronic issues like fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers said patients with inexplicable physical pain share a common genetic variant that causes serotonin producing enzymes to malfunction. Serotonin is a chemical that sends signals between nerve cells.

