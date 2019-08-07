Meet Lubbock’s greatest in service and leadership

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Volunteer Center of Lubbock:



Our growing town needs a growing number of volunteers to help it thrive. At the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, we strive to see that these volunteers do not go unnoticed – the “Get Involved” Awards do just that.

Every year, the Volunteer Center of Lubbock accepts nominations for the “Get Involved” Awards and a third-party committee selects the recipients based on their unique and meaningful impact in the community. We are proud to announce that the winners of the 2019 “Get Involved” Awards are in!

Adult Group – Craig Finlayson and Mike Moss

Adult Individual – Danny Norris

College Group – TTU Honors College Mentor Group

College Individual – Emma Hightower

Child Individual – Aryana Garcia

Youth Group – Monterey High School CFA Leader Academy

Family – Leslie and Katie Logan

Business – Michael Postar Affordable Storage

Business – Liggett Law Group

Volunteer Coordinator – Dana Gustafson

Louise Cummins Outstanding Organization – Homeless Outreach Team

Diekemper Lifetime of Service – John Zwiacher

These awards will be presented at the 23rd Annual Cornucopia Luncheon. The event takes place on November 5, 2019 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. More information about the Cornucopia Luncheon can be found here: https://news.volunteerlubbock.org/news-events/22-annual-cornucopia-luncheon/

For questions or more information, contact Kayla Thrasher at 806-747-0551 or kthrasher@volunteerlubbock.org.



(News release from the Volunteer Center of Lubbock)