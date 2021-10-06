Meet ‘Sable,’ the newest UMC Children’s Hospital employee

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Children’s Hospital welcomed a new facility dog to their team last week.

Brian Payne, Chief Medical at UMC Children’s Hospital, said Sable, the golden retriever who is 1/4th poodle, is the region’s first facility dog, and her purpose is to help patients destress.

“From our standpoint, it’s very common to see these children go through a very stressful time as they get a new diagnosis that may be difficult or even that they’re receiving new therapies that may be difficult to understand.

“Sable comes in and interacts with them and calms them down and even helps them understand, what that process looks like differently,” said Payne.

UMC said Sable’s training was funded by the UMC 30 Minute Club and the UMC Foundation. UMC said they were thankful to PetSmart at Canyon west and Live Oak Animal Center for providing resources for Sable.

Hannah Boyd, Certified Child Life Specialist and Sable’s handler, said Sable has already been able to help children feel more comfortable during this past week at the hospital.

“Our kids who are really hesitant to talk, they will talk to Sable,” said Boyd. “Our kids who are able about to have a procedure, they want Sable there.”