LUBBOCK, Texas — The 65th Texas Game Warden cadet class graduated and have moved into their assigned duty stations, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on Monday.

Cole Reneau, Ryan Welch and Kyle Deaton are joining more than 500 Game Wardens currently in the field. The three will be assigned to Terry/Dawson Counties, Palo Pinto County and Hemphill/Lipscomb Counties respectively.

According to TPWD, all graduates met the state-mandated requirements for peace officer certification.

Reneau, Welch and Deaton “will help enforce TPWD regulations and carry the department’s high standards to every corner of the state,” the press release said.