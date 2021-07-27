Meet the TTU football coaches at the Quarterback S.A.C.K. kick-off lunch

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest:

RMHC of the Southwest is getting geared up for their 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K., sponsored by United Supermarkets. To kick-off the TTU football season, RMHC of the Southwest will be hosting a lunch on Friday, July 30th at The Texas Tech Club. The lunch will feature head coach, Matt Wells, and defensive line coach and Quarterback S.A.C.K. Chair-Coach, Paul Randolph. Lauren Matter of KAMC will MC the lunch.

“Coach Matt Wells and the staff will be there to give you a sneak preview of the upcoming season. You don’t want to miss that,” says Coach Paul Randolph. “Show up so we can have a winning season for Red Raiders and kids and their families.”

Tickets are $30 per person and $50 for two people. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rmhcsouthwest.com/quarterback-sack.

For 20 years, Texas Tech University Athletics has partnered with RMHC of the Southwest for this fun campaign. Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Supporting And Comforting Kids) is a fun tradition for fans to celebrate anytime a Red Raider takes down (SACKS) an opposing team’s quarterback! Fans pledge a dollar amount per sack, the Red Raiders defense takes down the opposing team’s quarterback, and families win!

About RMHC of the Southwest:

RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) of the Southwest has been in Lubbock since 1988. RMHC provides a home away from home for families while their children are in the hospital. RMHC has the Ronald McDonald House in Lubbock where families can stay, rest, do their laundry, and be provided with home cooked meals. RMHC also has family rooms in Covenant Children’s Hospital, UMC Children’s Hospital, and Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, that provide a place to relax, eat, do laundry, and even shower. You can get involved in RMHC’s goal to “Keep families close” by visiting www.rmhcsouthwest.com or by downloading our app.

