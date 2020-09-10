Members of Lubbock church community raising money for Team James

LUBBOCK, Texas — Members of the Monterey Church of Christ have started a raffle to raise money for ‘Team James.’

James is a seven-year-old who was born with Down Syndrome. From the moment he was born, family friends said his road hasn’t been easy. He was born with heart issues.

He spent a month in the hospital in critical condition, even spending time on a ventilator. Family and friends said they were worried he wasn’t going to make it, but he did.

Members of the church decided to help his mother Ashley, who is going through so much. They have started a raffle for James, and the winner gets to spend a weekend in a resort style home from J Ferg. For more information on the raffle, visit their Facebook page.