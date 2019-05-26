Local News

Memorial Day Service at the City of Lubbock Cemetery on Monday, May 27

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the City of Lubbock Cemetery, located at 2011 E. 31st Street. The ceremony is organized by the Nancy Anderson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. There will be limited seating so families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

