Memorial Day Service at the City of Lubbock Cemetery on Monday, May 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the City of Lubbock Cemetery, located at 2011 E. 31st Street. The ceremony is organized by the Nancy Anderson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. There will be limited seating so families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
More Stories
-
The NWS said the damage path crossed Business I-27 near Fence…
-
The incident occurred at the Aloha BBQ, located at 98th Street and…
-
The location was between Wolfforth and Ropesville in Hockley County.…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-