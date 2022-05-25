LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

In commemoration of Memorial Day, the Nancy Anderson Chapter of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in conjunction with the Historic City of Lubbock Cemetery, will host a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The service will be held in the gazebo in front of the City of Lubbock Cemetery office at 2011 E. 31st Street (two blocks east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on East 31st Street). Admission is free of charge. Guests are highly encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets as seating will be limited.



Sergeant (ret.) Carl H. Tepper, United States Air Force, will be the featured speaker. South Plains Young Marines will place flags on gravesites with a Veterans Administration Memorial headstone or footstone. Ruby Moultrie from First United Methodist Church Levelland will sing The National Anthem and God Bless America. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present our nation’s colors and honor our veterans with a 21-gun salute followed by the playing of TAPS. It is estimated that more than 2,000 veterans are buried at the Historic City of Lubbock Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to attend this service and place an American flag on the grave of a veteran.

