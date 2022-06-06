LUBBOCK, Texas— A woman was injured in a shooting over Memorial Day weekend, according to a police report.

Lubbock Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1300 block of East 17th Street on Monday, May 29.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center for undisclosed injuries suffered from the shooting.

According to the LPD report, the victim’s daughter was exiting the bathroom when she heard banging noises. She thought it was her son until she noticed her mother was “hurt and bleeding.” The victim stated that she was shot, and the daughter called authorities.

[The suspect] was in a motor vehicle, and knowingly discharged a firearm in the direction of a [residence],” according to the police report.

The suspect was not located at the scene, according to LPD.