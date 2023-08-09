LAMESA, Texas– The family and friends of Jennifer Rebecca Duran, 31, asked for the public’s help in raising money for her family after she and her children were involved in a fatal crash in Dawson County on Saturday night.

According to DPS, Duran was driving on FM 179 when her car veered across the roadway and rolled over. She was ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four of Duran’s five children were taken to Lubbock hospitals with critical injuries. Her 5-month baby girl was not injured in the crash, DPS said.

Anissa Ornelas, Duran’s cousin, told EveythingLubbock.com an account was created at First United Bank to help pay for Duran’s funeral expenses. She said the account was named “Jennifer Duran Memorial” and donation can be made at any First United location.

The current condition of Duran’s children was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.