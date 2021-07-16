Memorial fund set up for fallen Sgt. Josh Bartlett’s family

LEVELLAND, Texas — A memorial fund on GoFundMe was set up to benefit the family of fallen Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, who died Thursday after being wounded in a SWAT standoff.

On the GoFundMe page, the organizers said they decided not to add any details of his loss to the page. They said they’re doing this to leave it as “a comforting place for his family to read words of encouragement and love.”

As of Friday afternoon, within four hours of being opened, the memorial fund had raised over $9,000.

The GoFundMe is not the only way for people to offer support to the Bartlett family. A Vista Bank account was set up to help with expenses.

