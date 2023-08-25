LUBBOCK, Texas- Plans for a memorial in Lubbock are in the works to honor the 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Friends of McAlister Park President Randy Christian said this memorial walkway will be a great tribute to these fallen heroes.

“As of today, as we are working towards the creation of this memorial. There’s nothing like it in the country that we know that’s even planned,” Christian said. “What a great opportunity for Lubbock to lead and be the place where this memorial could be even nationally scoped.”

