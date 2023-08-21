LUBBOCK, Texas — The Friends of McAlister Park, area Veterans and community supporters will host a news conference announcing the launch of the Afghanistan 13 Memorial Walkway, according to a press release.

The conference will be on August 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the future walkway location, adjacent to the Lubbock Western Little League complex.

Organizers believe this may be the only memorial of its kind in the world.

The press release said the project will honor the memory of the 13 US military service members killed by an ISIS suicide bomber, on August 26, 2021, while aiding the evacuation of Afghanistan at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

FILE – Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon, File)

Additionally, it will honor all service members and civilians killed or injured by suicide bombers.

It will be a public/private funded project, the press release said. The first donation opportunity will be on August 26, the second anniversary of the Kabul suicide bombing, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the South entrance of the Western Little League complex.

According to the press release, 13 Flags will fly for 13 hours that day.

Online donations at mcalisterpark.com were encouraged.