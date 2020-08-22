Memorial service being held Saturday for Texas Tech’s Tommy McVay

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Lubbock Impact:

Lubbock Impact is getting a makeover thanks to the Eagle Scout Project of Brady Scott, son of Dr. Michael and Allison Scott.

The project began months ago and will culminate today as Brady leads a team of scouts in the landscaping of the south side of the building at 34th and Boston. River rocks, plants, and benches will replace source grass, bricks, and eyesores.

Brady is familiar with volunteering at Lubbock Impact. Dr. Michael Scott volunteers at the free dental clinic, Allison and Megan (Brady’s sister) volunteered on behalf of NCL (National Charity League), and Brady and the entire family volunteered many times in the soup kitchen. The Scott family has funded the holiday hams for the Christmas meal for many years.

“The Scott family is spectacular! When they volunteer they take on a project and do it beautifully. It is so good to see families volunteering together,” admired Rory Thomas, executive director of Lubbock Impact. “I remember Brady coming to me one time in the middle of a bus soup kitchen evening with a great suggesting how we were going to hand out some helpful items to our clients. Rarely do I see youth take ownership of the projects we give them and do so well. I was impressed.”

Brady is a student at Trinity Christian Schools.

Lubbock Impact is located at 2707 34th Street

For more information, please contact Rory Thomas (806.778.4737) or Allison Scott (806.778.0564)