Mennonite women from Seminole make 1800 Facemasks for community

SEMINOLE, Texas — Dozens of women from the Mennonite community in Seminole, Texas have made hundreds of masks for the surrounding hospitals and community in the South Plains.

The effort, initiated by The Heritage Project Foundation of Gaines County, has been in effect since March 24th. Members of the organization said the initial goal was to make 500 masks but volunteers exceeded the goal and have made 1,800.

“We’ve delivered to Lubbock surrounding communities, people are asking about them and so it’s been an overwhelming process and overwhelming response,” said Rosie Munoz, Secretary of The Heritage Project Foundation of Gaines County.

Helen Friesen, a volunteer in the project, said she feels blessed to be able to help during this pandemic.

“It feels like you can do something good for the community and I want to give all praise to God that he gave us the knowhow how to make it that we can help everyone,” she said.

Anita Peters, is also a volunteer and said she’s already made 200 masks. She said she’s enjoyed being able to participate in the project with her granddaughters.

“It makes me happy that I saw that my granddaughters having fun and that she loves that,” she said. “I want to help the doctors and nurses through the coronavirus”

Peters’ daughter Susana Peters said she’s proud that her mother and daughters are participating in this important project because she respects the doctors and nurses helping people everyday.

“I would want them to know that the whole world is thinking about them, praying for them that they can go through this in a protective way,” she said.