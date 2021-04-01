Menswear brand expands business to include luxury Chupacabra hunts

LUBBOCK, Texas – Men’s apparel brand Texas Standard, known far and wide for outfitting the Texas Gentleman with a modern take on Texan style clothing and accessories, today announced the company’s expansion into luxury hunting excursions, beginning with the “Texas Standard Chupacabra Hunt,” taking place May 1-2, 2021. Reservation slots are limited and will book quickly.

Tales of the elusive chupacabra have haunted the borderlands of Texas and Mexico since the early nineties, but after a chupacabra caused havoc on the Bagot’s family’s cattle herd in Ekaf, TX this winter we hired an expert and found a way to accurately track the small, but savage beast to its lair on the property.

The excursion will take place May 1, 2021 and is priced at $18,360 per person, including:

5 star accommodations at the 17,000-acre Standard Ranch in Ekaf, TX

Fine-dining meals and beverages provided by private chef and mixologist

Nighttime-only guided hunt with training on chupacabra precautions by day

Transportation to and from secret hunting blind

The chupacabra meat will be genetically tested and processed on-site by our private Michelin-trained chef to prepare the final formal dinner for guests and a world-renowned taxidermist will mount the beast on-site for the winning shooter. Package reservations, which are limited, can be booked now at www.texas-standard.com/chupacabra.

ABOUT TEXAS STANDARD

Texas Standard is a men’s apparel company made to stand apart as the premium clothing brand Texans can call their own. With a quality-first mindset on a mission to design, develop, and distribute its products right here in the Lone Star State, the company opened its doors in 2016 with team members in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and has manufacturing and retail partners across the state and beyond. Texas Standard is also a company with a larger reason for being – directly giving back 10% of profits to Texas communities through charity partners. For more information, visit www.Texas-Standard.com, and or follow Texas Standard on Facebook and Instagram at @txstandard.

APRIL FOOLS!!!!!!!