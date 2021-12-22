Merry Christmas, Pirates: Lubbock Cooper makes the ESPN Top 10 Plays

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper was featured Tuesday night by ESPN SportsCenter after sophomore Amaree Garmon hit a buzzer-beater shot to give the Pirates a win over the Canyon Randall Raiders. The final score was 68-67.

Down by two points, Noah Hall for the Pirates stole an inbound pass from the Raiders with only 3.7 seconds left in the game. Hall had the quick dish to Garmon who then drained a 3-pointer.

And just like that, the House of Doom was suddenly doomed. The play made No. 9 on the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 Plays. ESPN mentioned Hall and Garmon both by name.

The number 1 top play was a soccer goal.

The Pirates took to Twitter after the game, saying, “Quite the finish today against a very good @RandallRaiderBB team. A little Christmas magic heading into the break. Proud of these guys.”

The team also posted a Twitter video of those closing moments when Garmon sunk the winning 3.

James Rike, assistant coach, spoke with EverythingLubbock.com by phone Wednesday morning. He was surprised to get texts from fans and parents letting him know about the national coverage on ESPN.

“It’s great for our program,” Rike said. “We were down by 15. Our kids never game up.”

Rike said the football season went long and two varsity basketball players just recently got started with the basketball team.

The Pirates are 8 – 10 on the season so far.

Maxpreps.com has 63 seconds of video highlights including that last-second shot. See it here.