Metro Crime Unit looking for person wanted in connection with homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department announced they were looking for Anthony Rezendez, who was wanted in connection with a homicide, according to a press release from LPD.

The Metro Special Investigations Unit is seeking the location of Anthony Resendez for his role in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Resendez is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

On July 9, just before midnight, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call at 42nd Street and Avenue Q and located 43-year-old Mederrick Harper in serious condition. Harper was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this subject’s whereabouts should contact 911, Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Gerber at (806) 239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

