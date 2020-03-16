Metro Investigating Overnight Homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly before midnight March 15.
The following is a press release from LPD:
Shortly before midnight on March 15, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 3200 block of 43rd Street.
The initial investigation indicates a suspect attempted to break into a residence on 43rd Street when the homeowner shot the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle and stopped in the 3200 block of 47th Street. The suspect was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he was declared deceased.
This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.